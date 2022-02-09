Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Shares Acquired by Altai Capital Management L.P.

Altai Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 23.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 921,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,639 shares during the quarter. Digimarc makes up 10.3% of Altai Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Altai Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of Digimarc worth $31,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 132.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 222.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Digimarc by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.03. The company had a trading volume of 584 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.47 million, a P/E ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.76 and its 200-day moving average is $36.86. Digimarc Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $53.74.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.42 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 183.48% and a negative return on equity of 42.77%.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

