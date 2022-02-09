SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Bought by Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,700,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331,491 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 11.8% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC owned approximately 2.61% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $209,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 39.5% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,448.9% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter.

SPSB stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $30.63. 9,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527,189. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $31.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.86.

