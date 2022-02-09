Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.654-$5.654 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. CIBC downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.47.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNI traded up $2.03 on Wednesday, reaching $124.75. The company had a trading volume of 75,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,475. The company has a market cap of $87.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $136.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.579 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.