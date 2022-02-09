SakeToken (SAKE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.23 Million

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. SakeToken has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $41,508.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SakeToken coin can now be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SakeToken has traded 20% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SakeToken Coin Profile

SakeToken (SAKE) is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 136,268,758 coins and its circulating supply is 101,852,504 coins. SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap . SakeToken’s official website is sakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

