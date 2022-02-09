Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.86.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. raised their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ AKRO traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $19.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,560. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.72. Akero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $691.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.62.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.21. On average, analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $195,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $213,691.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $657,519 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKRO. Skorpios Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,801,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 135.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,191,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,566,000 after acquiring an additional 685,203 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 26.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,847,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,844,000 after buying an additional 383,030 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 11.6% during the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,804,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,591,000 after buying an additional 291,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 30.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,229,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,495,000 after buying an additional 289,094 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.