First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Purchased by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UCON. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,357,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 124.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,384,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 43.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 451,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,993,000 after acquiring an additional 137,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,015,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCON remained flat at $$26.02 on Wednesday. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,684. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.27. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $26.91.

