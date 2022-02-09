Childress Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 46,805 Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,805 shares during the period. Fidelity Value Factor ETF comprises 5.2% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Childress Capital Advisors LLC owned 3.03% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $12,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FVAL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 1,304.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 13,660 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,271,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 58.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 190,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after buying an additional 69,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 38.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after buying an additional 26,655 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FVAL traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $51.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,744. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $41.65 and a 12-month high of $53.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.29 and a 200-day moving average of $50.26.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.