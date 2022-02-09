Childress Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR traded up $6.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $291.62. 60,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,462,331. The company has a fifty day moving average of $303.27 and a 200 day moving average of $308.91. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $208.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.40.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total value of $663,628.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,869 shares of company stock worth $26,321,200 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

