Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Raises Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,061 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,506,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,790,125,000 after buying an additional 490,457 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,432,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,371,003,000 after acquiring an additional 415,275 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $180.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,181,119. The stock has a market cap of $202.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.60. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $558,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,297 shares of company stock valued at $8,070,787 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.16.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

