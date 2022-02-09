Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 40.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 228.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 653,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,287,000 after acquiring an additional 454,429 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $10,774,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,766,000 after acquiring an additional 17,734 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 23.4% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 13,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $4,693,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYB traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.47. The stock had a trading volume of 23,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,443. The company has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.17 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.45.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 27.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LYB. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.13.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

