Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $510.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.94 million. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Corsair Gaming updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ CRSR traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $20.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,005. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.58. Corsair Gaming has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $48.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRSR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Corsair Gaming by 232.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after acquiring an additional 285,214 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 24.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 20,822 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 54.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 34.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares in the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

