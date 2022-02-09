Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Upgraded to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a C$117.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Thomson Reuters to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bankshares raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$162.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$122.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$142.86.

Shares of TRI stock traded up C$2.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$133.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,934. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$143.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$143.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54. The company has a market cap of C$65.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of C$101.02 and a one year high of C$156.62.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

