BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 700 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) has been given a GBX 700 ($9.47) price target by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 304.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BP.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 600 ($8.11) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 600 ($8.11) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 404 ($5.46) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 410 ($5.54) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a GBX 410 ($5.54) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 173 ($2.34). 1,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,773. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 52 week low of GBX 173 ($2.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 200 ($2.70). The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48. The company has a market cap of £34.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 184.81.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

