London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for London Stock Exchange Group (LON: LSEG):

2/9/2022 – London Stock Exchange Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/8/2022 – London Stock Exchange Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/3/2022 – London Stock Exchange Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from £110 ($148.75) to GBX 9,500 ($128.47). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – London Stock Exchange Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 8,959 ($121.15) to GBX 9,050 ($122.38). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – London Stock Exchange Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 7,500 ($101.42) price target on the stock.

1/24/2022 – London Stock Exchange Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a £100 ($135.23) price target on the stock.

1/5/2022 – London Stock Exchange Group was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 9,300 ($125.76) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 8,600 ($116.29).

LSEG traded up GBX 210 ($2.84) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 7,186 ($97.17). 416,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,193. The stock has a market cap of £40.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.36. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 6,502 ($87.92) and a twelve month high of £100.10 ($135.36). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7,040.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7,389.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00.

In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider David Schwimmer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,680 ($90.33) per share, for a total transaction of £334,000 ($451,656.52). Also, insider Tsega Gebreyes purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7,086 ($95.82) per share, for a total transaction of £85,032 ($114,985.80).

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

