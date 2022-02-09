BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €78.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been given a €78.00 ($89.66) price objective by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.18% from the company’s previous close.

BNP has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €79.00 ($90.80) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($85.06) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.30 ($75.06) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($86.21) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($63.22) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €70.22 ($80.71).

BNP Paribas stock traded up €0.31 ($0.36) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €66.00 ($75.86). 5,928,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €61.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €57.33. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of €57.24 ($65.79) and a 12-month high of €69.17 ($79.51).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

