Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Lowered by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 282,826 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 16,437 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 2.1% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,084,266. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $201.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.45 and a 200-day moving average of $52.17.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

