Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Acquires 89 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 706 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,487,726,000 after purchasing an additional 217,116 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,542,497,000 after purchasing an additional 161,443 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,033,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,867,889,000 after acquiring an additional 79,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,660,576,000 after acquiring an additional 184,725 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $987.21.

BLK stock traded up $14.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $821.97. 7,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $670.28 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $873.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $894.95.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.