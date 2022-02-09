Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Has $2.12 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 81,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 17,871 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 461.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 943,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,399,000 after purchasing an additional 775,155 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 103,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,205,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,195,516. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.26. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $73.53 and a one year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

