Zacks Investment Management Raises Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $28,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,333.3% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $98.23. 120,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,350,896. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.64 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.25 and a 200-day moving average of $96.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.98%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

