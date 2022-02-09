Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $6.78 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,359 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,930,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,623,000 after purchasing an additional 54,774 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 492,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,819,000 after purchasing an additional 48,108 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 43,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 162,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,783,000 after purchasing an additional 19,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.52. The stock had a trading volume of 99,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,743,660. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.32 and a 52 week high of $117.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.46.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

