EMG Holdings L.P. Takes Position in Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL)

EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 92,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

GLBL stock remained flat at $$9.89 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,808. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90. Cartesian Growth Co. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $10.00.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

