Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Trading Down 4.1%

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)’s share price dropped 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.16 and last traded at $41.31. Approximately 5,420 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 533,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.09.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LEGN. Morgan Stanley upgraded Legend Biotech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -33.66 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.72.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 387.71% and a negative return on equity of 134.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CNA Financial Corp increased its position in Legend Biotech by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Capital International Sarl increased its position in Legend Biotech by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 221,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. 26.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

