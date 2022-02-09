Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Trading Down 2.2%

Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA)’s share price traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.79 and last traded at $17.79. 23 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 23,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.19.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aura Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Get Aura Biosciences alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.31.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($28.33) EPS for the quarter. Analysts predict that Aura Biosciences Inc will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AURA. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $779,000. Finally, Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $51,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

About Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA)

Aura Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.