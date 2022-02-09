EMG Holdings L.P. Makes New $629,000 Investment in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU)

EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 63,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition by 2.3% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 55,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition by 28.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition by 4.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition by 0.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 830,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the period.

Shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.86 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.93. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.65.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

