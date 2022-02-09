EMG Holdings L.P. Takes Position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU)

EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,512,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSIBU remained flat at $$9.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $11.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

