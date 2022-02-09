Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 81,148 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,387,339 shares.The stock last traded at $58.42 and had previously closed at $56.63.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.63.
The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.56%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.
About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)
Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.
