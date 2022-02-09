Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Shares Gap Up to $7.02

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.02, but opened at $7.43. Sarcos Technology and Robotics shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 2,064 shares traded.

STRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 51.34 and a quick ratio of 51.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.99.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRC)

Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

