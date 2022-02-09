Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Trading 9.5% Higher

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG)’s share price traded up 9.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.22 and last traded at $7.05. 10,369 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 385,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.84.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEGG. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,682,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Newegg Commerce by 308.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 209,676 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Newegg Commerce during the third quarter worth $476,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Newegg Commerce during the third quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Newegg Commerce during the second quarter worth $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Newegg Commerce, Inc is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company was founded on July 22, 2003 and is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.

