EMG Holdings L.P. Buys New Shares in ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU)

EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II by 20.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II by 18.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the second quarter valued at about $649,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the third quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II by 24.5% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,079,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 212,238 shares in the last quarter.

Get ScION Tech Growth II alerts:

Shares of SCOBU stock remained flat at $$9.86 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352. ScION Tech Growth II has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93.

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ScION Tech Growth II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScION Tech Growth II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.