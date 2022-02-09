EMG Holdings L.P. Takes $15.39 Million Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 373,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,389,000. Mr. Cooper Group accounts for 1.7% of EMG Holdings L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. EMG Holdings L.P. owned 0.50% of Mr. Cooper Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COOP. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at $185,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at $266,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COOP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,252,700. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COOP stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.83. 11,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,636. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.29 and its 200-day moving average is $40.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.57. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.64 and a 52 week high of $45.27.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

