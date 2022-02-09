Par Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Par Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 691,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $42,278,000. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust comprises about 1.0% of Par Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $655,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 78.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,106,000 after acquiring an additional 494,060 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PMT shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley cut their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.09.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.54. The stock had a trading volume of 16,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,263. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.83. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

