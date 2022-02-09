Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Sold by Par Capital Management Inc.

Par Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,477,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,748,590 shares during the quarter. Sabre comprises 3.8% of Par Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Par Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.17% of Sabre worth $159,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Sabre by 139.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sabre from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.
About Sabre
Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sabre (SABR)
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
- Here’s Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Is About To Take Off
- Smoking Hot Results Sends Chipotle Mexican Grill Higher
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR).
Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.