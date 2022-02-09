Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Sold by Par Capital Management Inc.

Par Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,477,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,748,590 shares during the quarter. Sabre comprises 3.8% of Par Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Par Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.17% of Sabre worth $159,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Sabre by 139.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sabre from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

NASDAQ:SABR traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 386,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,184,147. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.08.

About Sabre

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

See Also

