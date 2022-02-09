Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Voya Financial stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.64. 36,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,757. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VOYA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,002,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,355,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,678 shares of company stock worth $2,548,328 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Voya Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,063,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 187,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.94% of Voya Financial worth $65,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

