Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE CMP traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.44. The company had a trading volume of 12,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,703. Compass Minerals International has a 52-week low of $47.10 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.56%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 72.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the third quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

