CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Price Hits $0.27 on Exchanges

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000617 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. CONTRACOIN has a total market capitalization of $11.88 million and approximately $54.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CONTRACOIN Coin Profile

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,564,270 coins. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

