F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FSTX shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get F-star Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of FSTX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.71. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,179. F-star Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 million. Equities analysts forecast that F-star Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in F-star Therapeutics by 65.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $114,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 86.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 16,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for F-star Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F-star Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.