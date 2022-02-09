Golden State Equity Partners Raises Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Roblox were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Roblox by 65.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 46.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after buying an additional 57,885 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 76.1% during the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 511,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,988,000 after buying an additional 220,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Hybrid 2 L.P. Altos sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 27,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total value of $3,727,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 589,317 shares of company stock worth $62,095,129.

RBLX stock traded up $2.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.24. The stock had a trading volume of 143,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,987,355. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $53.63 and a 52 week high of $141.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.86.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.47 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

RBLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Zacks Investment Research raised Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.46.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

