Clarus Group Inc. Buys 3,260 Shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG)

Clarus Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG) by 42.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the quarter. Clarus Group Inc. owned 0.19% of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $532,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 29,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 476,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,991,000 after purchasing an additional 104,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares in the last quarter.

MMLG traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.98. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,197. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.17. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.59 and a 12-month high of $29.35.

