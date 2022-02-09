Clarus Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Clarus Group Inc. cut its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 57.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,992 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTLC. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 37.2% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 119,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 32,370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $289,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 261,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,830,000 after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:PTLC traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.45. The stock had a trading volume of 134,652 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.77.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.