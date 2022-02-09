Sphera Funds Management LTD. Buys New Stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,910 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,275,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZEN. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the third quarter worth about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 34.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 926.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZEN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zendesk from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays started coverage on Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.20.

Shares of ZEN stock traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.04. 29,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,161. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.90 and a 1-year high of $159.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of -50.61 and a beta of 1.09.

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $493,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total value of $87,466.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,584 shares of company stock worth $15,759,358. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

