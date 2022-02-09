Sphera Funds Management LTD. Has $13.26 Million Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 55.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the period. SolarEdge Technologies accounts for about 1.1% of Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $13,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $177,212,000. Amundi acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $145,481,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 116.1% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 632,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,678,000 after buying an additional 339,650 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 60.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 721,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,393,000 after buying an additional 271,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 106.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,734,000 after buying an additional 221,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded up $17.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $266.38. The company had a trading volume of 61,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,256. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $266.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $389.71.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEDG. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $420.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.72.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,793 shares of company stock worth $5,105,601 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.