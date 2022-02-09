Sphera Funds Management LTD. Makes New Investment in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned 1.29% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the third quarter worth about $198,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the third quarter worth about $306,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the third quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the third quarter worth about $731,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $9.65. 947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,003. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.72.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is based in New York.

