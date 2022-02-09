Sphera Funds Management LTD. Sells 255,735 Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. reduced its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,824,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,735 shares during the quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned about 1.98% of VistaGen Therapeutics worth $10,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,748,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,191,000 after acquiring an additional 98,454 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,118,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,725,000 after acquiring an additional 177,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,882,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078,523 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,078,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after acquiring an additional 65,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VTGN shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

VTGN stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.63. 37,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,020. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $325.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.89.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,183.17% and a negative return on equity of 36.41%. The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VistaGen Therapeutics Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

