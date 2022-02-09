Sphera Funds Management LTD. Buys 506,312 Shares of Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) by 2,028.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 531,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506,312 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in Graphite Bio were worth $8,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 60.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Graphite Bio news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara acquired 201,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $2,047,102.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 401,579 shares of company stock worth $3,877,916 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Graphite Bio stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,769. Graphite Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.36.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Equities analysts anticipate that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GRPH. Zacks Investment Research raised Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

