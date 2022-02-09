198,880 Shares in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Acquired by Sphera Funds Management LTD.

Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 198,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 21.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ DVAX traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $12.91. The stock had a trading volume of 18,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.61. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.06 and a beta of 1.37.

DVAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.