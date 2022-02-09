10,000 Shares in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Bought by Sphera Funds Management LTD.

Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Upwork in the second quarter worth $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Upwork in the third quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Upwork by 101.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Upwork by 54.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Upwork in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Upwork alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.82.

UPWK stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.62. The company had a trading volume of 14,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,661. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.08 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

In other Upwork news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $68,225.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $31,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,875 shares of company stock valued at $5,176,238. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.