TIG Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU)

TIG Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,805 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gores Guggenheim were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GGPIU. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter worth about $32,503,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Gores Guggenheim by 129.0% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 2,175,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,800 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Gores Guggenheim by 529.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 84,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 71,453 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Gores Guggenheim by 70.0% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter worth about $672,000.

OTCMKTS GGPIU traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.90. 7,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,266. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $17.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.47.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

