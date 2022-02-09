SevenOneSeven Capital Management Has $369,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 308.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.9% of SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in NVIDIA by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush downgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $6.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.52. 552,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,144,453. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $643.80 billion, a PE ratio of 77.37, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $275.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

