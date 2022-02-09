JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810,319 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $593,484,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,516,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,675 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,144,969.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,782,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,490,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.74.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.04. The stock had a trading volume of 153,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,813,535. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.88 and a 200-day moving average of $160.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $464.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.22 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.06%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

