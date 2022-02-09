Mariner LLC Has $106.28 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,967,695 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,075 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $106,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.08. The company had a trading volume of 277,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,008,494. The firm has a market cap of $222.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.49 and a 200-day moving average of $53.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

